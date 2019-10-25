Califia Farms Announces Launch into 7-Eleven

LOS ANGELES– Califia Farms, known for its innovative, plant-based beverages in distinctive, curvy bottles, has announced the launch of its products into participating 7-Eleven stores in four regions as a result of increased consumer demand for dairy free options. Approximately 3,200 retail locations in Greater LA, North Pacific, South West, and North Atlantic will have the option to carry an assortment of Califia products, including new Nitro Cold Brew Coffees with Almondmilk – Mocha and Latte – in trendy 10.5 oz twist-top aluminum bottles.

“Collaborating with a great partner in 7-Eleven marks a significant milestone for Califia Farms as we continue to build out our portfolio with the goal of being available across multiple channels of trade,” said Dan Mader, SVP of Sales, Califia Farms. “We can now connect with new and existing shoppers who are looking for better, on-the-go, plant-based beverage options at this best-in-class convenience channel powerhouse.”

The Nitro Cold Brew Coffees are made from carefully curated and expertly brewed 100% Direct Trade Arabica Beans, with a jolt of nitrogen that brings out the natural sweetness of the coffee in a silky microfoam. Made with a splash of almond milk and macadamia milk, the Latte flavor has a smooth sweetness, while the Mocha flavor adds an extra-rich hint of cocoa and goes down like a (non-dairy) milkshake. Both come in easily resealable bottles and are soy-free, dairy-free, gluten-free, carrageenan-free, non-GMO, kosher and vegan.

Additionally, participating 7-Eleven locations in seven regions —including Greater LA, North Pacific, South West, Heartland, Florida, North Atlantic and Northeast —can order three Probiotic Dairy Free Yogurts in Super Berry, Strawberry and Mango flavors. These unique almond, coconut and oat-based yogurts are made with a proprietary Califia Culture Blend and are filled to the brim with gut friendly probiotics. They come in easy, grab-and-go 8 oz. bottles.

About Califia Farms (pronounced “Cal-ih-FEE-ah” like California)

Inspired by Queen Califia, the mythical namesake of the state of California, Los Angeles-based Califia Farms was founded in 2010 and has become one of the fastest-growing natural beverage companies in the U.S. Renowned for creating innovative, great-tasting and better-for-you premium beverages that make it easy for consumers to go ‘plant-powered’ and live dairy free without compromise, Califia is a leading refrigerated Nutmilk, non-dairy Creamer and RTD Coffee brand in the Natural and Specialty channels. by. Most recently, Califia launched a breakthrough line of Probiotic Dairy Free Yogurt Drinks. Califia is on a mission to discover and share ‘what plants can do’ to help achieve whole body health and to encourage wider adoption of plant-based foods and beverages for the good of our planet. To learn more, visit califiafarms.com and follow us @CalifiaFarms and @CalifiaCoffee.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 66,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,600 in North America. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings, cheeseburgers and hot chicken sandwiches. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private-brand products under the 7-Select® brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers also count on 7-Eleven for bill payments, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at 7-Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards® customer-loyalty platform on the 7-Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.