Dirty Lemon Introduces +aloe

NEW YORK— DIRTY LEMON captures the essence of summer in a bottle with its first limited-edition seasonal release, +aloe. The formula combines the benefits of aloe vera and coconut water to deliver a thirst-quenching daily beverage to hydrate, cool and soothe summer skin.

“Proper hydration is often overlooked as a necessity for optimal skin health,” said Dr. Laurie Brodksy. “The vast majority of us don’t drink as much water as we should and when we become dehydrated, as we do by spending more time outside during the summer, our skin requires restoration to correct this imbalance.”

DIRTY LEMON’s +aloe is designed to replenish this moisture loss and maintain optimal hydration levels needed to prevent the most common skin concerns associated with dehydration and ensure a healthy summer glow.

The flavor profile is inspired by a beachside favorite, the mojito. The refreshing and tropical elixir contains aloe vera juice harvested from Mexico blended with organic Indonesian coconut water and paired with vanilla, mint and lime. Each bottle contains only 15 calories and less than 1 g of sugar.

+aloe Formula

Aloe Vera: Packed with over 200 biologically active amino acids, minerals and immune-boosting polysaccharides to soothe, cool and hydrate inflammatory skin problems, such as sunburn, acne and rosacea.

Coconut Water: A great source of natural electrolytes as well as vitamin C, potassium, calcium, magnesium and glucose, the primary energy component of skin cells.

Lucuma: Abundant in beta-carotene, zinc, iron and vitamin B3, studies show the Peruvian superfood has wound remedying properties and supports skin rejuvenation.

+aloe Benefits Provided by Dr. Brodsky

Hydrates: Aloe vera contains mucopolysaccharides (sugar molecules) that help bind water droplets to the skin, replenishing cells from the inside out.

Heals: Studies show ingesting aloe vera reverses the effects of aging and visibly reduces wrinkles. The amino acids in aloe vera soften dehydrated skin cells, while zinc acts as an astringent to tighten enlarged pores for a more supple appearance.

Protects: Aloe vera provides an antioxidant-rich barrier to fight off acne-causing bacteria and inflammation associated with free radical damage.

Plumps: Studies show drinking aloe vera stimulates fibroblast cells that produce collagen and elastin fibers, helping skin look smoother and feel more elastic.

+aloe is available for a limited time only on June 17 from $45/case. To order visit DIRTYLEMON.com or text 917-588-0640

Dr. Laurie Brodsky, HBSc, ND

DIRTY LEMON’s in-house naturopath, Dr. Laurie Brodsky, is a state-licensed and board-certified Naturopathic Doctor whose focus is redefining health and wellness utilizing integrative medicine. Dr. Brodsky’s unique and powerful approach to healing addresses the root cause of illness, applying all-natural, safe and effective foods, supplemental therapies, remedies, and techniques to support the body’s individual, innate and superior ability to heal from the inside-out.

About DIRTY LEMON

DIRTY LEMON was created to meet the evolving taste and preference of the modern consumer. The brand offers a range of innovative, ready-to-drink beverages to improve customers’ everyday routine.Each beverage incorporates high quality, functional ingredients that have been used in the naturopathic space for decades, blended with a base of organic lemon juice, ocean minerals and pink Himalayan pink sea salt (a natural source of electrolytes). Each beverage has less than 30 calories and less than one gram of sugar. The company’s SMS-based distribution technology enables seamless communication with customers and frictionless access to its portfolio of beverages by selling exclusively via text message.

About Iris Nova

Founded in 2018, Iris Nova, Latin for “new lens,” is the parent company to DIRTY LEMON and the first company in the world to sell its product through a direct-to-consumer conversational commerce (cCommerce) model, which interacts with customers exclusively via text message. Iris Nova’s disruptive distribution strategy enables the company to meet the rapidly evolving tastes and preferences of the modern consumer.