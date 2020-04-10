Barfresh Launches Ready-to-Drink Bottled Smoothie to School System Channel

LOS ANGELES— Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (BRFH), a manufacturer of frozen, ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, announced the introduction of a ready-to-drink bottled smoothie, “Twist & Go”, to its school system channel. This sweet fruit and creamy yogurt smoothie contains four ounces of yogurt and a half-cup of fruit/fruit juice and comes in two different flavors: strawberry banana and peach. “Twist & Go” contains no added sugars, no preservatives, artificial flavors or colors. At only 125 calories and with 5 grams of protein, they make the perfect start to any day or on-the-go snack.

Barfresh worked with school administrators to come up with this new offering and ensure the serving size and product characteristics meet their needs and most importantly meet the tastes of their students. Additionally, Barfresh worked directly with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to ensure that this product is compliant with USDA reimbursable meal programs and Smart Snack compliant. This new on-the-go offering will be available commencing next week to students that continue to receive breakfast and lunch assistance during the current temporary school closures due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Once schools reopen, Barfresh’s new offering will be available to be part of each school’s daily breakfast, lunch and after school meal programs as well as the summer feeding programs.

Riccardo Delle Coste, the Company’s CEO stated, “We are extremely excited about expanding our product offerings with these new individual smoothies. “Twist & Go”™ are compliant with all USDA reimbursable meal programs and are a very good source of calcium and Vitamin C as school administrators continue to migrate towards healthier and more convenient options for their students. This new offering opens up increased opportunities in the school channel, as it expands our penetration with existing schools and shortens the implementation process with new schools with no customer equipment required. We expect accelerated wins across all 50 states and the 98,000 schools in the United States.”

Mr. Delle Coste, continued, “We fully appreciate the temporary effect COVID-19 is having on schools and this ready-to-go option will be perfect for children that are still receiving meals on a daily basis despite their schools temporary closure. We are proud that we can do our part to help students and families during these difficult times.”

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (BRFH) is a developer, manufacturer and distributor of ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes, primarily for restaurant chains and the foodservice industry. The company’s proprietary, patented system uses portion-controlled pre-packaged beverage ingredients that deliver freshly made frozen beverages that are quick, cost efficient, better for you and without waste. Barfresh has an exclusive distribution partnership with the leading food distributor in North America. For more information, please visit www.barfresh.com.