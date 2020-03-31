Brew Dr. Introduces New Tropical Uplift Caffeinated Kombucha

PORTLAND, Ore.– Last fall, an invigorating introduction from Brew Dr. Kombucha hit shelves: Uplift, the first ever high-caffeine kombucha on the market. Now, it’s getting a tropical counterpart. Each 14 oz. bottle boasts the same 130 mg of natural caffeine as the original caffeinated Uplift, but the new flavor brings a mouth-watering combination of mango and passionfruit to the party.

Brew Dr. has appropriately dubbed the latest addition Tropical Uplift.

Brew Dr. Founder and CEO Matt Thomas commented, “I think this is just the beginning of the caffeinated kombucha category. We’ve been so pleased at the positive response Uplift has received, and we’re excited to continue to innovate and get creative with how we bring consumers delicious functional beverages from clean ingredients.”

The natural caffeine in Tropical Uplift comes from the dynamic ingredient trio of yerba mate, guayusa and green tea. This new flavor is already on shelves at all 300+ Sprouts Markets and will roll out to additional locations nationwide in April, 2020.

While Brew Dr. is seeking to give kombucha consumers an added benefit, the company also sees Uplift as an option for energy drink consumers. “Energy drinks have come a long way, but for the most part have abandoned any form of a craft, real-ingredients approach. Uplift gives the person who prefers to get their caffeine from energy drinks the option of doing so with all the benefits of raw kombucha made from organic teas, botanicals and juices,” says Thomas. To compete in that space, Brew Dr. is also introducing both flavors of Uplift in 16 oz. cans, the standard format for the majority of energy drinks on the market.

Find all Uplift flavors at brewdrkombucha.com/buy-kombucha.

About Brew Dr.

Brew Dr. Kombucha stands apart as a kombucha company steeped in tea heritage. In 2006, Matt Thomas started Brew Dr. Tea Company (formerly named Townshend’s Tea) which offers organic loose-leaf tea of the highest quality in a casual teahouse setting. In 2008, he began brewing organic kombucha in the teahouse kitchens, giving it the name Brew Dr. Kombucha. From leaf to bottle, the company creates each flavor from their custom tea blends, making deliciously refreshing authentic kombucha with a difference you can taste.

Brew Dr.’s mission is to help people discover how good tea and kombucha can be, referring not only to its quality approach, but to the company’s commitment to its communities, its people, and the planet. Brew Dr. Kombucha is proud to be the first national kombucha company to become both carbon neutral and a Certified B Corporation.

