Harry Brompton’s London Ice Tea to Premiere at Expo West

ANAHEIM, Calif.– London based Tudor Drinks are showcasing their Harry Brompton’s London Ice Tea at Expo West 2020.

Despite London’s rich tea traditions, Brits have only recently started to embrace the ready to drink format, with Harry Brompton’s leading the way.

Already established with major UK retailers Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Co-Op, the team are now exploring distribution opportunities across the USA.

Founder Ian O’Donohue commented “We are excited to get a reaction from the biggest Ice Tea market in the world. Harry Brompton’s is a uniquely British brew, with robust Keynan blends from the Great Rift Valley and all natural, premium ingredients. It will certainly offer something new in this fast paced sector”.

Harry Brompton’s can be found on stand 9306.

For More Information

www.harrybromptons.com